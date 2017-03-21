Kleiner Park: March for Meals

The third annual March for Meals is this Saturday morning at Kleiner Park in Meridian. Everyone should attend this because there is no charge to be a part of this fun family walk. There is no need to get donations either, as Food Services of America is going to give $5 for each person who participates. It is just as easy as it sounds, just show up and walk. Rain showers are expected Saturday so bring some rain gear and have fun. The registration starts at 9:30 am and the walk starts at 10:00 am. The event all happens in Kleiner park and helps provide meals for seniors who want to stay independent in their own homes through Metro Meals on Wheels.

Copyright 2017 KTVB