Kleiner Park: Kidsfest 2017

Kidsfest 2017

Larry Gebert, KTVB 5:54 AM. MDT August 02, 2017

Kids of all ages are welcome this weekend at Kleiner Park in Meridian for the annual Kidsfest which will feature special games and activities.  New this year will be a "Mission Impossible" style activity that will create special challenges and require your imagination. There is no charge to attend and most activities will be free.  The fun starts at 9 am and runs until 2 pm. 

