Kleiner Park: Kidsfest 2017

Kids of all ages are welcome this weekend at Kleiner Park in Meridian for the annual Kidsfest which will feature special games and activities. New this year will be a "Mission Impossible" style activity that will create special challenges and require your imagination. There is no charge to attend and most activities will be free. The fun starts at 9 am and runs until 2 pm.
© 2017 KTVB-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs