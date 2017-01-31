Karcher Mall: Cabin Fever Reliever 2017

Idaho has many opportunities to get into the great outdoors. The younger we learn about those opportunities and how to enjoy them the more likely we are to take advantage of those opportunities. The "Cabin Fever Reliever" is a free event directed at children but offers something for everyone. The event is indoors at the Karcher Mall in Nampa and children will lean about camping, fishing, hunting and much more. This is a one day event from 10am to 5pm and it is free.

