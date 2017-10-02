Julia Davis Park: See Spot Walk 2017

Bring out the dogs this Saturday to help other dogs and cats through the Idaho Humane Society. The annual See Spot Walk event will start at 10 am and will feature hundreds of their dogs and owners. You can still sign up at the Idaho Human Society or click here to register on line. The cost is $30 per person and no, you don't have to have a dog to participate. If you wait until last minute it will cost you $35. There are special rates for teams and groups.

© 2017 KTVB-TV