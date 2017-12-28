Idaho Youth Ranch: Year-end Donations

Time is running out but there is still time to make a tax deductible donation to the Idaho Youth Ranch. This organization is truly Idaho as they have several program that reach out and help youth in crisis to those needing help with family relationships. Donations will be accepted at all locations of everything from furniture, household items and clothing through December 31st. You can also make cash donations on their website by clicking here and that deadline is 11:59 pm on the 31st.

© 2017 KTVB-TV