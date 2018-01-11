Idaho Youth Ranch: Hays Home

Teens in crisis can find help through the Hays Home which is part of the Idaho youth ranch. Donations to the youth ranch help but there are additional ways to reach out and help the Hays Home to continue its special work. You can donate directly to help fund the facility or you can volunteer with special skills you may have to offer. Click here to learn more and make a difference.
