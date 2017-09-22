Idaho Veterans Home: Chrome at the Home 2017

Veterans will be honored and funds will be raised to help provide services and events for Vets through a motorcycle show and shine tomorrow, Saturday. The 2017 Chrome at the Home will start at 10 am tomorrow morning outside the Idaho Veterans Home with a special ceremony at 11 am. Funds are raised by those participated in the Show and Shine but it is free for all to attend and see some amazing and customized motorcycles. This is also a great opportunity to thank Vets for their service.

