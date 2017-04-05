Idaho Tax Commission: Tax Filing 2017

Tax deadline is quickly approaching and the Idaho Tax Commission wants to ensure that if you are eligible for a refund that it goes only to you and wants to protect your identity. That means every refund goes through several checks and you may be asked to follow up to get your refund. That could cause problems with identity issues and you are reminded to verify you are only responding to the State Tax Commission. You might be asked to answers questions on line or respond to the agency. You can call 364-7389 for more information.

