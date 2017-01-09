Idaho Statehouse: Buy Idaho Day 2017

There many times individuals and businesses will look out of state for products and services that they could find right here at home. Buy Idaho Day at the Statehouse is a way to find out about all those products and services and just do business at home. Wednesday January 18th from 8am to 3pm about 100 members of Buy Idaho will have displays in the rotunda area and it is free to attend. Everyone is welcome.

