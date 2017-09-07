Idaho City: Closer to Heaven Home Tour

Historic buildings and homes will be open for a tour this Saturday to help the Isiah Foundation which in turn helps children in Idaho City to be able to have a summer camp experience. Without this help the children would likely not be able to go to camp. The tour is this Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm and the cost is just $10 per person if you get your tickets in advance. If you wait until Saturday morning you will need to get your tickets at the visitors center in Idaho City. To get tickets in advance just click here .

