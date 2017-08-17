Idaho Center Horsepark: Zone 1 Paint Horse Championships

A large Paint Horse competition is underway at the Idaho Center Horse Park with the Zone 1 Paint Horse Championships. There is action in jumping, English, and precision riding each day through Sunday afternoon when things wrap up about 2 pm. This is a perfect opportunity to bring the family and let children have a chance to watch this special competition then go back and mean the riders and their horses. There is no charge to attend with vendors on site.

© 2017 KTVB-TV