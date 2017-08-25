Idaho Botanical Garden: 24th annual Koi Show

Koi are considered to some of the most beautiful and desirable fish for any home garden or special display and the Idaho Water Garden and Koi Society will be displaying their best. This year is the 24th annual and will show case a new exhibit of Koi at the Idaho Botanical Garden. Members will have special tanks of fish in additional displays of Bonsai and the Kawa Taiko Japanese Drummers. It is all part of the Japanese culture where Koi are believed to have gotten their start. There is no charge to attend the show from 10 am to 4 pm and it will include free admission to the Idaho Botanical Garden.

