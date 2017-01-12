KTVB
Holy Apostles Church: St. Ignatius Fundraiser

Be the Spark Fundraiser

Larry Gebert, KTVB 5:59 AM. MST January 12, 2017

St. Ignatius School is still under construction next to Holy Apostles Church and the efforts are underway for the Scholarship fund for students.  "Be the Spark" dinner and auction will raise money to help provide scholarship help for students.  The event will be on Saturday February 4th at 5:30pm at Holy Apostles Church and will feature a live and silent auction. You can reserve your tickets in advance and get more information by clicking here

