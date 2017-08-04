KTVB
Griffiths Park: Back to School Kickoff 2017

Back to School Kickoff

Larry Gebert, KTVB 5:51 AM. MDT August 04, 2017

Creating excitement for school is the goal of a big kickoff tomorrow at Griffiths park in Caldwell.  The Canyon County juvenile probation office is hosting a special event for everyone from 10 am to 2 pm.  The event features free food of hotdogs, hamburgers, cotton candy and snow cones.  A kickball tournament will highlight the day along with other free activities like  a bounce house and a dunk tank.  School supplies will also be handed out and there is no charge for anything.  

