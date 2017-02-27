Greenwood's Ski Haus: Starlight Snowshoe Benefit 2017

Bring the entire family and have fun while helping raise funds for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and individuals who have type 1 diabetes. The annual Starlight Snowshoe event is this Saturday March 4th at Bogus Basin from 4 pm to 9 pm. If you have never tried snowshoeing and would like this event is for you because all equipment is provided with the admission to the event. The cost is $16 per person, $11 for children 11 and under, or $53 for the entire family. You can register on line , at Greenwoods Ski Haus or at the Bogus Basin Nordic area on the evening of the event.

