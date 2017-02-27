Greenwood's Ski Haus: Starlight Snowshoe Benefit 2017

Bring the entire family and have fun while helping raise funds for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and individuals who have type 1 diabetes. The annual Starlight Snowshoe event is this Saturday March 4th at Bogus Basin from 4 pm to 9 pm. If you have never tried snowshoeing and would like this event is for you because all equipment is provided with the admission to the event. The cost is $16 per person, $11 for children 11 and under, or $53 for the entire family. You can register on line, at Greenwoods Ski Haus or at the Bogus Basin Nordic area on the evening of the event.
Copyright 2017 KTVB
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs