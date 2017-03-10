Greenleaf Friends Academy: Quaker Auction

The annual Quaker Auction opens tonight at 7 pm at Greenleaf Friends Academy and features a wide variety of items but also a traditional favorite of handmade and unique quilts. The funds raised from this two day auction helps with tuition relief for students, but this year the school suffered considerable damage from the winter snow and ice so funds will also be used to help rebuild the kitchen and repair the building. There is no charge to attend, all you pay for is what ever food you purchase and anything you buy in the auction.

