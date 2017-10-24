Fred Meyer Stores: Coat Drive 2017

The final push is on for this year's annual coat drive through the Salvation Army. The effort will wrap up this Saturday October 28th. You help is still needed to help area children to have a warm coat for the winter season but you have until this Saturday to make that effort. You can drop off new or gently used coats at any of the area Fred Meyer stores, CapEd locations or Salvation Army centers and we'll get those coats to the children. You can also make cash donations to help the effort at any of those locations.

