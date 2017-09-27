Franz Witte Nursery: OktoberBreast 2017

Come out to Franz Witte Nursery tomorrow (Thursday) night for a great time and to help raise funds for patients of Breast Cancer and for research to find a cure. OktoberBreast 2017 will start at 6 pm with food vendors and music along with a silent auction and raffle. The evening will cap off with a live auction of unique items and get-a-way opportunities. All the funds raised with go to help patients recovering from Breast Cancer and for research. The cost is just $15 with tickets available on line by clicking here or $20 at the door.

© 2017 KTVB-TV