Franz Witte Nursery: OktoberBreast 2017

OktoberBreast 2017

Larry Gebert, KTVB 6:01 AM. MDT September 27, 2017

Come out to Franz Witte Nursery tomorrow (Thursday) night for a great time and to help raise funds for patients of Breast Cancer and for research to find a cure.  OktoberBreast 2017 will start at 6 pm with food vendors and music along with a silent auction and raffle.  The evening will cap off with a live auction of unique items and get-a-way opportunities.  All the funds raised with go to help patients recovering from Breast Cancer and for research.  The cost is just $15 with tickets available on line by clicking here or $20 at the door.

