Franz Witte Nursery: Children are our Flowers 2017

Children are like flowers needing nurturing and care to grow and prosper. That is the idea behind the "Children are our Flowers" program now in its 22nd year. The program is school based both during school hours and after to help children make good choices and grow. Seven area Greenhouses and Nurseries will be part of the effort to raise funds this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. If you visit Cloverdale Nursery, Edwards Greenhouse, Florists at Edwards, Franz Witte Landscape, House of Flowers, Madeline George or Summer Lawns and buy items then a portion will go directly to help this program.

