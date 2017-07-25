Four Rivers Cultural Center: Kimi Seals Fundraiser Concert

Kimi Seals has just started treatment for stage four breast cancer and friends what to help. Chaz Browne will be doing a free concert also with an auction to help with the medical expenses for Kimi. The doors will open at the Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario at 5 pm and donations will be requested at the door. You can rock the night away and help participate in the auction.
