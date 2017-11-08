Fort Boise Communith Center: Ceramics Sale

The adult students of the community education program have produced several pieces of ceramic pottery that will be up for sale this weekend at the Fort Boise Community Center. The proceeds for this sale will be used to bring in guest artists who will help with the ongoing education programs. The sale starts on Friday and will run through Sunday and pieces are individually priced. In addition to the sale you can learn more about the program and future classes. The times for the sale are Friday 10 am to 6 pm and 10 am to 4 pm both Saturday and Sunday.

© 2017 KTVB-TV