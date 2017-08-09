Firebird Raceway: Nightfire Nationals 2017

It's racing under the stars as the 46th annual Nightfire Nationals return to Firebird raceway near Emmett. The annual event features some of the top drag racing in the country and Friday night is KTVB family night with discounts available at several different sponsors around the area. The Nightfire event features racing at night under the lights and exciting racing action.
