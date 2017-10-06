The pumpkins are ready and the firefighters from station 10 in Boise right off McMillian and Cloverdale, are getting everything else ready for next Saturday October 14th. The Firefighter's Pumpkin Patch will open at 9 am and there is no charge to attend. Activities will include a straw maze, jump house, free donuts along with coffee and hot chocolate. There is no charge for getting a pumpkin but donations are being asked with those funds going to the firefighters coat drive fund for local children.

