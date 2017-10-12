Fire Fusion Studio: Bosco Open Studios 2017

Local artists are opening their studios for a free behind the scenes tour this weekend. This is the annual Bosco Artists' Open Studios tour. There are 60 artists involved this year the the hours are Friday from 4 pm to 8 pm and 10 am to 6 pm both Saturday and Sunday. No charge to attend and if you collect enough stamps on your passports, that are also free, you could win free artwork. You can get the map and passport from any of the artists, the Boise Art Museum or click here to get information and where to start on line.

© 2017 KTVB-TV