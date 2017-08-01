Falcon Crest Golf: Chrysalis Golf Tournament

The Chrysalis House is transitional living for women who need extra chances to get their lives back on track after previous poor decisions. To keep the home operating and help women a golf tournament will be held at the Falcon Crest Golf Course on Friday September 8th with a shotgun start at 9 am. Help is still need with some golfers and mostly sponsors. In addition there will be a raffle and silent auction. You don't have to be a golfer to be a part of the silent auction, just show up about 1 pm on the 8th. You can click here for more information and to sign up as a sponsor or golfer.

