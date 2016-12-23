Faith Lutheran Church: Operation Santa, Idaho

Even though there is a great effort to help all families, some still fall through the gaps and that's why members of Jobes Daughters and their adult mentors from Easter Star are helping. The families have been identified by the school district and the girls have put together a celebration for them tomorrow where gifts will be given to the family's children and food will be distributed. Everything is set for tomorrow but help is needed to do this again next year as this has become an annual tradition. There is a golf tournament in the spring and you can make a donation on their Facebook page by clicking here .

