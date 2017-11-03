Expo Idaho: Ski and Snowboard Swap

Snow is falling in the mountains and it means that skiers and boarders are already thinking about the upcoming season. It also means it is time for the annual Ski and Snowboard Swap at Expo Idaho. While there is opportunities to sell used gear and buy new items it is also a fund raiser for the Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation. You can still check in equipment starting at 10 am today and the sale opens at 3 pm then runs through Sunday afternoon.

