Expo Idaho: Fly Fishing Expo 2018

It is everything fly fishing this weekend at Expo Idaho for the annual Fly Fishing Expo. The less you know the more you can learn as this event is for everyone of all ages. Even if you have never tried fly fishing and would like to learn and experience the art of fly fishing this even is perfect for you. Those who have hours of fishing under their belt will find the latest in the sport and be treated to demonstrations of everything from casting to fly tying. The event is in the main expo building and will run from 12 pm to 9 pm on Friday and from 9 am to 6 pm on Saturday.

