Expo Idaho: Fly Fishing Expo 2017

Fly Fishing Expo

Larry Gebert, KTVB 5:58 AM. MST January 10, 2017

The Fly Fishing Expo returns to Expo Idaho but this time in the larger building allowing for more demonstrations, hands-on experiences and seminars.  This has everything for avid sportsmen but even if you don't know anything at all about fly fishing but want to learn this is for you.  The event goes from Friday at noon to 9pm and on Saturday from 9am to 6pm this weekend.  

