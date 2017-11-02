El Korah Shrine: Fall Fashion Show 2017

Step back to the Victorian era this Saturday with the annual fall fashion show at the El Korah Shrine. This fundraising event will feature everything from hoop dresses to bustles and a special lunch. Tickets will be available at the door for $25 each and the lunch will begin at 11:30 am. The Daughters of the Nile are presenting the show and raising funds to help with their community projects.

