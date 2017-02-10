Eagle Tennis Center: BSU Tennis 2017

The Boise Men's and Women's tennis teams will help with the official opening the Eagle Tennis Center this weekend with conference play. The men's team has matches at 10 am against Idaho State and 6 pm with Brigham Young. On Sunday both the men and women will play at the same time for a first in tennis history at Boise State. The men take on Utah and the women face Idaho State. Both matches are at 1:30 pm. There is no charge to come and watch and you get a chance to see the new tennis center in Eagle.

