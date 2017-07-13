Downtown Nampa: Pancake Breakfast 2017

Snake River Stampede days starts on Saturday and it all begins with a fundraising pancake breakfast in the downtown Nampa area. The funds raised with help the local Kiwanis and Rotary clubs. The cost is family friendly with $5 for adults and $3 for children under the age of 12. The breakfast starts at 7am and goes until 11am. The Snake River Stampede parade starts at 10am and goes right past the breakfast location. In addition, part of the downtown area will be closed off for special activities and vendors.

© 2017 KTVB-TV