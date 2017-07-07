KTVB
Downtown Eagle: Eagle Fun Days

Eagle Fun Days

Larry Gebert, KTVB 5:51 AM. MDT July 07, 2017

Bring the family to Eagle starting this afternoon and through tomorrow for the annual Eagle Fun Days.  Lots of activities are planned for a new corn hole tournament will take place right in the downtown area.  The highlight is still the famous wet and wild parade.  Bring your water arsenal and join in the fun or watch from a dry safe zone.  There is no charge to attend the events and there will be plenty of food vendors. 

