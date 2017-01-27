Discovery Center of Idaho: A Dinosaur named Sue

The most complete skeleton of a T-Rex dinosaur was named Sue by the paleontologist who discovered it is South Dakota and now you can see a replica model of that dinosaur at the Discovery Center of Idaho from now until the first part of May. This will give you a real sense of the size of the pre-historic creatures that roamed the earth millions of years ago. This is a must see exhibit. It will be on display with normal hours and normal prices for the Discovery Center.
