Deer Flat Refuge: Star Party

The stars have a fascination for us but are useful to wildlife. You can learn about the connection on Saturday at the Deer Flat Wildlife Refuge by Lake Lowell in the Nampa area. You can observe the stars and hear night-sky stories but if the weather doesn't cooperate then you can explore the StarLab because the event will happen, rain or shine. The event is designed for families and is free to attend. It is this Saturday from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

