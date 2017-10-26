Deer Flat Refuge: Creepy Critters 2017

Here is a way to get into the Halloween season, naturally. Take the family to the Deer Flat Refuge this Saturday for the annual Creepy Critters event. There are lots of critters to learn about while having fun and the event is free to attend. Bring the Halloween costume just to add to the fun. Lots of activities at the refuge at Lake Lowell. The time is from 3 pm and 6 pm and there is no charge to attend.

