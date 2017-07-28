Cycle Additiction: Motorcycle charity ride

Many times charity events raise funds for just one cause or one individual, but a motorcycle ride tomorrow (Saturday) will help many organizations and many people. "The Least Motorcycle Rally" will start with registration at 9:30 am at Cycle Addiction in Nampa. The cost is $25 per rider and the funds raised will be given to several different organizations through the rest of the year to help as many people as possible. You can get more information by calling 477-4234.

