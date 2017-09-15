Crooked Fence Brewing Co. : 2017 Grape Stomp

If you have ever wanted to stomp grapes for real, then here is your chance and you can help a great cause at the same time. The 2017 Grape Stomp is coming on Sunday September 24th at the Crooked Fence Brewing Company off Highway 16 just west of Eagle. The cost is just $35 per person or a table of 8 for $250 if you get your tickets today. If you wait the cost goes up to $50 and a table for $360. The activities start at 2 pm and will feature appetizers, music games and a live and silent auction along with the grape stomping. To get tickets in advance click here .

© 2017 KTVB-TV