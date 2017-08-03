Country Club Plaza: 25th Anniversary Food Drive

Businesses in the Country Club Plaza across from the Hillcrest Country Club off Overland road are celebrating 25 years of business and they are doing it by gathering donations and food for the Idaho Foodbank. Saturday August 12th from 11 am to 7 pm everyone is invited to come a see a classic movie like "Raiders of the Lost Ark" or "Goonies" for as little as a 25 cent donation or a food item. In addition a scavenger hunt among the other businesses will offer prizes of a get-away to Sun Valley.

