Computers for Kids: Computer Donations 2016

The holiday season is winding to a close and you likely received some new devices which means you have old devices and you don't want to throw them out. You can donate them to Computers for Kids and they take anything with a board or a chord at their location off Victory road and Featherly in the Bosie area. The only thing they don't take are the older televisions. Donations are accepted during normal business hours and then the items are recycled for use by children all over the area. Don't worry about your data as they guarantee the hard drives will be completely whipped out by a professional company.

