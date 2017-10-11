College of Idaho: Crop Walk 2017

The 30th annual Crop walk for Canyon County is this Sunday afternoon and everyone is welcome to take part. The funds raised each year go to help food banks and community gardens. This year the Middleton Food Pantry and Trinity Community Gardens. Registration is at 2 pm at the McCain Center at the College of Idaho and the walk is either 3 miles or 1 mile and begins at 2:30 pm. All participants will receive a t-shirt for being a part of helping.

