Century Link Arena: Black and Blue Hockey 2017

The action is fast and fun for the annual hockey match between the University of Idaho and Boise State this Saturday at the Century Link Arena. The action starts at 12:30 pm and the proceeds from the event will help Metro Meals on Wheels of the Treasure Valley to serve meals to seniors across the area. If you call (208) 576-4878 you can get your tickets in advance for just $10 or you can get tickets at the door for $15. In addition to the match many of the players will also be delivering meals. The goal for this event is to fill the 5,200 seats at Century Link.

