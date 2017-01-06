KTVB
Close
Closings Alert 82 closing alerts
Weather Alert Winter Storm Watch
Close

Centennial High School: Shaolin Martial Arts Show

Shaolin Martial Arts Show

Larry Gebert, KTVB 6:04 AM. MST January 06, 2017

The Confucius Institute at the University of Idaho is bringing a special event to the valley at Centennial High School in the auditorium on Friday January 20th. This is a free show and open to all families with demonstrations by the Shaolin Martial Arts team from China.  There will be lots of entertainment and an opportunity to learn about the Chinese culture.  There is just one show and it is at 7pm.  You can click here to learn more about this event. 

Copyright 2016 KTVB


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories