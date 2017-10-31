Castlebury Dental: Candy Buy Back 2017

After you cover the area gathering candy treats select what you want then you can sell the rest to help a special effort. It's the annual "Candy Buy Back" at Castlebury Dental in Meridian. Bring the candy to the dental office at the intersection of Meridian road and Chinden Boulevard tomorrow (Wednesday) from 8 am to 5 pm and you will be paid for the candy on a per pound basis. In addition there will be several other prizes awarded. The candy will then be boxed and sent to our military members serving overseas.

