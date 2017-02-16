Caldwell YMCA: Grand re-opening

The Caldwell YMCA has been going through a major renovation with a new second flood exercise area and more opportunities for everyone. The grand re-opening is today and that means the YMCA off Indiana in Caldwell will open to everyone all day at no charge and special pricing for new members. This evening at 5:30 there will be special activities and a ribbon cutting and presentation from 6 pm to 7 pm. In addition they will reveal the name for the new exercise area.
