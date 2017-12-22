Caldwell: Operation Santa 2017

Once again the members of Jobs Daughters along with their adult leaders from Eastern Star will be helping families identified by the schools as having fallen through the cracks and have not had help from other agencies. The girls have learned about the families and purchased gifts for them and put together a holiday meal. That will all be distributed today but they need your help for next year and they begin fundraising now for next year's effort. If you would like to help you can click here and learn more on their Facebook page.

© 2017 KTVB-TV