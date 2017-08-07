Caldwell Night Rodeo Grounds: Power of Pink 2017

Early detection of breast cancer makes an enormous difference in terms of treatment and beating cancer. Idaho still ranks near last place in the nation for screening and detection. You can help make a difference by participating in the "Power of Pink" fun run and walk this Saturday August 12th. The event starts at the entrance of the Caldwell Night Rodeo and last minute registration will begin at 8 am. It is a run and a walk geared for the entire family.

