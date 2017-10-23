KTVB
BSU Health Science Riverside: Respiratory Care Week

Respiratory Therapy week

Larry Gebert, KTVB 6:00 AM. MDT October 23, 2017

This week is Respiratory Care week and you can learn more about how to take care of yourself and how you are doing at a free Open house at the Boise State Health Sciences Riverside Building at 950 Lusk Street.  The open house is from 3 pm to 5 pm on Thursday October 26 and it will feature lung volume measurements, food and prizes and a tour of the lab where you can see some of the state-of-the-art equipment used by students. 

