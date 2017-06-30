KTVB
Boise Water Shed: Summer Saturdays 2017

Larry Gebert, KTVB 5:52 AM. MDT June 30, 2017

We have a chance to learn about water in the valley while having fun and there is no charge. The Summer Saturdays program at the Boise Water Shed is back and will be every Saturday through the summer from 10 am to 3 pm. There are activities and exhibits both outside and inside where you learn about the Boise river system and how water is treated before use and after.  The Water Shed is located off Joplin and Chinden in the Boise are just follow the signs. 

