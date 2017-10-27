Boise Spectrum: Thrill the World 2017

Volunteer dancers from all over the world will attempt to set a world record for the most number of people doing the Michael Jackson "Thriller" dance at the exact same moment. The attempt is being called "Thrill the World". That time is 4 pm here in Idaho and at the Boise Spectrum dancers will be part of the effort. The event is free if you want to watch or even take part. Those dancing will be dressed as zombies but here in this area they will also repeat their efforts for fun at the Old Idaho Prison tonight (Friday) and tomorrow night (Saturday).

